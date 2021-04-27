CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 4/27/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

STILL LOTS OF APPOINTMENTS: For a third day, the city is urging people to take advantage of its many open appointments. They also announced today that if you got your first dose somewhere else, you can get a city appointment for your second dose – info here. Meantime, we’ve been hearing from other providers – Neighborcare Health at High Point is offering Saturday appointments. If none of that works for you, see our list of other options in this recent roundup.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – here are the cumulative totals:

*96,744 people have tested positive, 147 more than yesterday’s total

*1,505 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,742 people have been hospitalized, 29 more than yesterday’s total

*1,032,976 people have been tested, 4,194 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 94,250/1,498/5,590/1,016,855.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 148.3 million cases worldwide, 32.1 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: At 8:15 am tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

VACCINATION PROGRESS: 61.7 percent of King County residents 16+ have had at least one shot.

NEED TO BE VACCINATED BUT CAN’T LEAVE HOME … because of an injury, disability, or other medical problem? King County mobile teams might be able to help. Here’s how.

