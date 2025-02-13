WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTE: The Spot’s final week

Just under four years after bravely opening during the pandemic, the eatery/music venue The Spot (2920 SW Avalon Way) is closing. It’s been a semi-long farewell, but proprietor Philip Sudore confirmed today that this is the final weekend:

This Sunday will be our last Brunch shift. The landlords decided not to renew our lease. … I will miss the strong community that organically grew at The Spot. All the love and support that was shared between everyone that walked in our doors. So many bands started as a result of hanging out at The Spot. So many amazing relationships and partnerships started in our little place. It was a safe place for Families to bring their kids to experience and participate in live music while enjoying great food. It was also beautifully a safe place for people to come and share their art. I am so honored I was able to share in this with everyone!!!

Before Sudore, a musician himself, took it over, the space was a coffeehouse for many years. It’s owned by the same property owners/preservationists as the neighboring building that houses Luna Park Café; we have a message out to them. (Thanks for the tips on this.)