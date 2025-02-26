BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: See inside Hagosa’s House, opening Friday

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Feaven Berhe knows everything won’t be perfect when she soft-opens her North Delridge coffee shop Hagosa’s House this Friday.

But she is excited to start getting the community feedback that will propel her toward that ideal.

“Learning as we go,” she smiles, as we chat in the space formerly known as Pearls, in the 4800 Delridge Way SW building owned for more than a decade and a half by her dad Solomon Tesfu (in the photo above with Feaven) and mom Genet Berhane. To transform it into Hagosa’s House, they’ve brightened the interior in a big way.

As we first reported last week, family is at the heart of Hagosa’s House, which Feaven named for her grandmother.

Her parents are Eritrean immigrants, and their influence will pervade the new café too. Unique features will include Eritrean-style coffee ceremonies, which include roasting the beans just before the coffee is prepared. It’s another way to bring people together, Feaven says, and a way to enjoy the coffee aroma even before it’s brewed. This art on the café’s north wall depicts a coffee ceremony:

Speaking of roasting, Boon Boona will be the coffee source for Hagosa’s House. Feaven says her intentionality guides as much of what she’s offering as possible – with local providers like Harried and Hungry in Georgetown for the sandwiches and salads they’ll offer, and Macrina for the pastries. Again, this is where she plans to start simple and “see what people like.”

And Feaven is excited to be launching this new phase of her life in West Seattle, where she grew up – she even went to elementary school at Sanislo, just up the hill. Her previous career focus was as a “data person” – now she gets to turn the focus on her own enterprise.

Future plans include offering beer and wine – a liquor license will be sought in a few months – and events, maybe poetry and music. “We’re hoping to be here for the community,” Feaven emphasizes. “I love people” – and she’s ready to open a place where they’ll gather to enjoy each other’s company – and “good coffee.”

Hagosa’s House will be open 7 am to 7 pm daily – to start with – at least until and unless the community’s response and feedback suggest otherwise. “Is perfection achievable?” Feaven muses. “We’ll get as close as we can!”