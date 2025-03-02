WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Harbor Avenue assault; Highland Park double-impact hit-run

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reports, both involving drivers:
HARBOR AVENUE ASSAULT: This was dispatched as a crash (“motor vehicle incident” as logged by SFD) shortly before 11 pm last night, but a summary released by police says it turned out to be more:
At 2248 hours, the suspect randomly confronted the victims at the 1000 BLK of Harbor Ave SW. The suspect got in a disturbance with two unknown victims. The suspect made a threat to the victims. The victims drove away from the suspect to prevent further confrontation. The suspect was inside his vehicle and accelerated toward the victims’ vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle struck the back of the victims’ vehicle. The victims had injuries, and SFD responded to the scene. AMR transported the victim to the hospital. The suspect was placed in custody for Assault 2, DUI, and Obstructing. The suspect will be booked for Assault 2, and charges will be requested for the DUI and Obstructing.
The SPD case # is 25-56778.
DOUBLE-IMPACT HIT-RUN: The report and images were sent tonight by Tom:
On Sunday 3/2/2025 at 9:25 am, a white Cadillac Escalade driven by what appears to be a white male pulled out into the street from where he was parked and drove into my Subaru Crosstrek parked in front of my house on the 7500 blk of 15th Ave SW.
He hit it twice with enough force to move my car 6 inches until it hit the curb. The white Cadillac Escalade is a 2002-2006 model year with scrape marks on the front bumper driver side and probably damage to the right front bumper area. Front license plate appears to be missing and the rear license plate is covered or blacked out. Any additional information on this character would be greatly appreciated. SPD report # 25-57165.
