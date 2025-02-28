WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Three updates from Sound Transit board meeting

Three things to know from Thursday’s Sound Transit board meeting:

‘RECORD OF DECISION’ DELAY: We reported earlier this week on the Federal Transit Administration‘s new date for a “Record of Decision“ on the West Seattle Link Extension project, a milestone that allows the project to move into final design. This is what interim CEO Goran Sparrman told the board, in a ST-provided transcription:

We recently got word that the federal Record of Decision, which we anticipated at the end of this month, will likely be delayed 30-60 days to allow time for the Federal Transit Administration to work with the Office of the General Counsel at the White House to review and ensure consistency with recent Executive Orders. We understand that this added process step is not exclusive to the WSLE project and is being applied broadly at this time. We will continue to work diligently with FTA on next steps and look forward to providing you and the public updates as we have them.

BOARD APPROVES EARLY ACQUISITION: Board members approved the resolution authorizing “early acquisitions” in the 3800 block of Delridge Way SW (here’s our story from last weekend). That will pave the way for more North Delridge businesses including Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts, The Skylark, and Ounces to work with ST regarding relocation assistance.

COST SAVINGS: The board got a technical-detail-heavy update from deputy CEO of megaprojects Terri Mestas and West Seattle project director Brad Owen regarding potential cost-savings measures – systemwide as well as on WSLE – mostly involving “design optimization.” Here’s the slide deck. They promised more cost specifics next quarter, but in the meantime, some of what they’ve identified includes:

-Precast (constructed offsite) components of guideways for elevated segments

-Seven “station prototypes” that could be used on projects throughout the system

-Measures to reduce station footprints

-Measures to reduce wetland impacts

Until those upcoming specifics are available, there’s no new overall cost estimate – though a possible WSLE savings of a third of a billion dollars is shown on one slide – but one board member, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, said she’s still worried about “off-ramps” for the West Seattle project, given the “sticker shock” of the most recent estimates. Mestas told her that once they hire a design firm – expected this spring – that team, for example, could do “limited design work” that would help zero in on cost savings.

Watch for the video of Thursday’s board meeting to appear here.