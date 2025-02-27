YOUTH SPORTS: Girls’ lacrosse, basketball clinics and tryouts this weekend

Springtime youth sports are revving up – here are some invitations we’ve been asked to share with you:

GIRLS’ LACROSSE: Clinics are coming up this Sunday, according to parent Mike, who says that 7th-8th-grade girls are especially welcome due to openings in the season ahead – here’s the info (note there are clinics for boys too). Signup link for girls in those groups – 14U – is here.

strong>BASKETBALL: Two organizations have events coming up this weekend:

Be a part of Hoops4Life Sunday Basketball Small Group Training at West Seattle High School! Great value small group instruction. The first Spring Session begins Sunday, March 2 and goes through Sunday, April 6. Sessions are at 11:00 and 12:15. Register here: hoops4life206.com/small-group-training

Also, the No Limits Academy has tryouts this Saturday:

Our mission statement: At No Limits Academy, we are passionate about developing the next generation of basketball athletes. Our developmental basketball program is designed to provide a nurturing and empowering environment for young athletes to hone their skills, build character, and help with the mental aspect of the game. We are a year-round basketball program that has travel teams, camps, personal training, and group training.

You can find out more at nolimitsacademyseattle.com.