HAPPENING NOW: Farewell party for Admiral Chevron’s legendary Harold Chacon

(WSB photo by Anne Higuera)

You’ve still got time – until noon – to get to Admiral Chevron (northwest corner of Admiral and California) to say farewell to Harold Chacon, the jovial employee who is retiring after more than a quarter-century at the station, moving back to Puerto Rico to be with his mom. Today is Harold’s last day at the station, and he’ll head to Puerto Rico in about a month. People have been streaming in to wish him well, and a small crowd was waiting for the cake, brought in by the station owner, who gave Harold a big hug. (See this recent WSB story for more about Harold.)