A WSB reader found the last stolen car posted here. Maybe you’ll find this one, just reported to us via email:

I am writing to report a stolen vehicle last night (2/27) sometime after 7:00 pm in the Diamond Parking Lot on 42nd Ave SW (behind Row House). 2006 white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. License plate #C50905U.

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.