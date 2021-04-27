VACCINE: Neighborcare Health in High Point offering appointments this Saturday

(Photo courtesy Neighborcare)

If going to the city-run West Seattle site doesn’t work for you but you’re still looking for a vaccination appointment on the peninsula, we’ve received another announcement:

Neighborcare Health at High Point is offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only to anyone 18 and older at the clinic on Saturday, May 1 between 10 am and 4 pm. You don’t have to be a current Neighborcare Health patient. To make an appointment, call 206-461-6950. The clinic is located at 6020 35th Avenue SW.

Neighborcare tells us they’ll be giving the Moderna vaccine, and these are first-dose appointments.