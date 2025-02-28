Two local nonprofits with spaces to offer

Two local nonprofits asked us to share the news that they’re putting up spaces for lease:

DESC’S DELRIDGE SPACE: When Cascadia Fresh Market closed last month, DESC wasn’t sure immediately what they’d do with the ground-floor commercial space at Cottage Grove Commons (5444 Delridge Way SW). Now they’ve put it up for lease, with these details:

Size: 2,423 sq. ft. About the Space: Located on the ground floor of DESC’s Cottage Grove Commons in West Seattle, this versatile 2,423-square-foot commercial space offers an open layout with a main area, restroom, and utility room. Previously used as a small grocery store, the space is ideal for office, retail, or other commercial uses. Permitted Uses: Office, retail, or general commercial activities. (Prohibited: liquor

stores, adult stores.) Utilities: Landlord covers water, gas, electricity, and sewer. Tenant is responsible for other utilities, including garbage, internet, and security services. Contact for More Info: Brandon Lawton, DESC Capital Project Manager blawton@desc.org | 253-283-1932

WESTSIDE BABY: This White Center-headquartered nonprofit has some spare space too – here’s that announcement: