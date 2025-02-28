Two local nonprofits with spaces to offer

Two local nonprofits asked us to share the news that they’re putting up spaces for lease:
DESC’S DELRIDGE SPACE: When Cascadia Fresh Market closed last month, DESC wasn’t sure immediately what they’d do with the ground-floor commercial space at Cottage Grove Commons (5444 Delridge Way SW). Now they’ve put it up for lease, with these details:
Size: 2,423 sq. ft.
About the Space: Located on the ground floor of DESC’s Cottage Grove Commons in West Seattle, this versatile 2,423-square-foot commercial space offers an open layout with a main area, restroom, and utility room. Previously used as a small grocery store, the space is ideal for office, retail, or other commercial uses.
Permitted Uses: Office, retail, or general commercial activities. (Prohibited: liquor
stores, adult stores.)
Utilities: Landlord covers water, gas, electricity, and sewer. Tenant is responsible for other utilities, including garbage, internet, and security services.
Contact for More Info: Brandon Lawton, DESC Capital Project Manager blawton@desc.org | 253-283-1932
WESTSIDE BABY: This White Center-headquartered nonprofit has some spare space too – here’s that announcement:
Are you or your organization looking for office space or do you know someone who is? WestSide Baby has administrative office space available to sublet at our White Center Hub (10002 14th Ave SW)! We hope to prioritize partners and organizations with aligned missions, but are open to talking to other businesses in our community, as well. Contact our Executive Director Allie Lindsay Johnson for more information and to schedule a tour: allie@westsidebaby.org
