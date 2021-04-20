CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 4/20/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – here are the cumulative totals:

*94,250 people have tested positive, 313 more than yesterday’s total

*1,498 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*5,590 people have been hospitalized, 0 more than yesterday’s total

*1,016,855 people have been tested, 7,807 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 91,802/1,485/5,458/992,402.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 142.6 million cases worldwide, 31.7 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

ANOTHER TESTING SITE: As we mentioned last night, Councilmember Lisa Herbold said the mayor’s office told her another independent-provider testing site would be opening in our area, to help with the void left by the end of testing at the city’s West Seattle hub. Tonight, checking the website for Curative – which runs the kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp – it appears they’re sending a van to Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury) on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We’ll follow up on this tomorrow.

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: At 8:15 am tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

VACCINATION PROGRESS: 55.4 percent of King County residents have had at least one shot.

NEED TO BE VACCINATED BUT CAN’T LEAVE HOME … because of an injury, disability, or other medical problem? King County mobile teams might be able to help. Here’s how.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Today’s reader tip – if you’re over 60, try walking up to the city-run Southwest Athletic Complex site (2801 SW Thistle) without an appointment. If you’d rather have something more certain, here’s our ongoing list of what to try:

*For city sites, the official advice is to sign up for the city’s notification list here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

And if travel time is not a barrier – reader recommendation: Try this lookup for potential appointments within a few hours’ drive.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!