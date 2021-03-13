SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS over West Seattle HS in pandemic-season Huling Bowl

(WSB photos)

Friday night brought the fourth consecutive Huling Bowl win for Chief Sealth International High School. The cross-peninsula football faceoff between Sealth and West Seattle High School happens every season – we can’t say “every year” because the pandemic cut 2020 out of the picture. Besides the change of seasons, something else was very different at Southwest Athletic Complex:

Spectators won’t be allowed in the stands until next week. But on the field – a full complement of players and coaches (Daron Camacho for the Seahawks, Jeff Scott for the Wildcats), as Sealth piled up the points for a 40-17 victory. Sealth #4 Quinn Killham scored the first TD, but then #3 Zack Cunningham racked up the TD’s:

#41 Ethan Heathershaw forced a WS fumble, recovered it, and ran it in for Sealth’s last touchdown:

Both of West Seattle’s two touchdowns were by #6 Jimmy Fomby:

The Wildcats’ Svet Nikolov kicked a field goal:

Without fans, the game was short on the usual celebration and ceremony. We did photograph athletic directors Ernest Policarpio (Sealth) and Corey Sorenson (WSHS) with the trophy pre-game:

The Huling Bowl tradition goes back almost 20 years – here’s the backstory. As for what’s next in this one-of-a-kind season, Sealth (1-1) plays at Ingraham at 7 pm next Friday, same time/day that WSHS (1-1) hosts Lincoln at SWAC