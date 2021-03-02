Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY BOOK FAIR: Shop at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) through Sunday, mention Lafayette Elementary at checkout, and the PTA gets part of the proceeds. Open 11 am-6 pm today.

TERMINAL 5 UPDATE: The West Seattle project is on the agenda for today’s Northwest Seaport Alliance managing members’ meeting, 11:30 am online. The agenda has information on listening/commenting; to view the meeting stream, go here.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm, Scott leads the twice-weekly demonstration for Black lives on the corners at 16th/Holden:

Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

DICK’S BURGERS, LOCAL FRIES: While the Dick’s Drive-Ins truck visits Admiral Pub 4-7 pm, you’re welcome to buy fries (and other food/drink!) while sitting in across-the-street businesses Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor) and Arthur’s. You are welcome to sit inside Admiral Pub, too. All three food/drink establishments are in the 2300 block of California SW.

WEST SEATTLE SOCCER CLUB REGISTRATION: In case you missed the weekend announcement, it’s now open!

