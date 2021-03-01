BIZNOTE: Dick’s burgers and local fries in Admiral District on Tuesday

(WSB photo from 12/11/20 truck visit to The Junction)

The Dick’s Drive-Ins food truck returns to West Seattle tomorrow afternoon/evening for its first appearance in The Admiral District. It’s being hosted at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), whose co-proprietor Alex tells WSB that the pub and two neighbors are partnering to offer seating and fries (the truck only sells burgers and shakes): “People can buy burgers and eat and drink and sit in Arthur’s, Mission Cantina, and Admiral Pub. Mission and Arthur’s will be serving fries in case people want fries with their Dick’s Burgers.” (They’re at 2325 and 2311 California, respectively.) The truck is scheduled to be there 4 pm-7 pm Tuesday.