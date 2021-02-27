SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club about to start registration for comeback season

Another youth-sports league is opening registration – West Seattle Soccer Club is ready for a comeback after almost a year and a half. Here’s the announcement:

Recreational soccer is back in West Seattle now that we are in phase 2. Registration for our 2021 spring season opens March 1st. It will be our first time back since fall 2019 season. We have also returned to school year registration so children can play with their classmates:

2021 HSA Champions League Spring Season

REGISTRATION OPENS MONDAY, MARCH 1ST

Go to westseattlesoccer.org

Play begins Sunday, April 18th.*

FEE for U6 – U12 is $75

Divisions by ACADEMIC YEAR (August 31st – July 31st)

NO PROMOTION FROM FALL (if your player was U9 in Fall, then U9 this Spring)

U13+ Divisions by BIRTH YEAR for play in Spring SSUL League

FEE for U13+ $100

PLEASE HELP US FIELD MORE TEAMS BY VOLUNTEERING TO COACH

Would you consider serving on the WSSC Board? We have openings.