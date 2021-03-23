West Seattle, Washington

23 Tuesday

50℉

From the ‘in case you wondered’ file: Here’s why Our Lady of Guadalupe hasn’t turned off its tree

March 23, 2021 1:30 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news | West Seattle religion

(WSB file photo)

Three months since Christmas, but if you drive past 35th/Myrtle after dark, you’ll notice that Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s big tree – the highest-elevation Christmas tree in the city – is still awash in light. Today OLG asked us to share this explanation with you:

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CHURCH IS KEEPING THE LIGHTS ON! As many of you can see, we have kept our Christmas lights up on the our large spruce tree in front of the church as a sign of hope not only in the midst of a pandemic but also as a beacon of light to the injustice of racism. Let us all strive to be a light to all we meet!

Share This

1 Reply to "From the 'in case you wondered' file: Here's why Our Lady of Guadalupe hasn't turned off its tree"

  • love it March 23, 2021 (1:38 pm)
    Reply

    I was wondering how they get that many lights on the tree. Have they divulged that info? I love that tree, thanks for keeping it on.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.