CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Mail-theft suspect out again

We reported on Wednesday that suspected repeat mail thief Jason A. Turner was in jail again, for the seventh time this year. Tonight, he’s out again, and we have some details of his most-recent arrest. Court documents show that police took him into custody just after 7 am Wednesday, after 911 calls about someone who appeared to be stealing mail. They found him in the 4700 block of Delridge, in possession of what the police report lists as 19 envelopes and 2 packages “belonging to more than 3 victims.” In court the next day, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested that bail be set at $10,000, arguing that he had a history of warrants as well as a pending trial, plus other cases. Judge Lisa Paglisotti set his bail at $750. No new charges were filed by his second appearance this afternoon, so he was released. That’s also why he was released March 19th, after his March 16th arrest for alleged theft from Home Depot. This doesn’t mean he won’t ever be charged in those cases – but prosecutors have to get investigation results from police before they can make a charging decision. Turner has no felony convictions on his record; a May date is tentatively set for his trial on the four felony charges filed last month.