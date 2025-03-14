CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Bail set at $100,000 for Roxhill Park shootout suspect

(WSB photo, Thursday afternoon)

As noted in an update to our coverage of Thursday afternoon’s Roxhill Park shootout, which sent a 17-year-old to the hospital, police arrested the 18-year-old they were questioning. Court documents say he was the person who called 911 for the injured teenager after pulling over at 30th and Elmgrove, about half a mile north of the shootout scene. The 18-year-old suspect had his first hearing today, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says a judge found cause to hold him for first-degree assault. Prosecutors asked for $200,000 bail; the judge set it at $100,000. The KCPAO also notes that:

The 18-year-old had one previous case, in which the Court granted deferred disposition. In that case, the teen was accused of showing a gun to friends in a vehicle in South Seattle. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree. … That Court order had 12 months of community supervision, 63 days credit for time served (the sentencing range is 0-30 days of local sanctions under state law), and school notification, among other terms … from Aug. 28, 2024.

The KCPAO notes that a bill supported by Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion, to strengthen juvenile gun laws, “died in committee.” One other note from the Roxhill Park investigation – according to the court document, “Officers recovered 16 9mm bullet casings and 2 .40 caliberscasings at the scene.” No guns were recovered, though.

Tuesday is the deadline for rush-charging the 18-year-old in this case. The initial police report said the injured teen was expected to be arrested before leaving the hospital. Two other people were reported to have been involved in the shootout, which is reported to have started when one person pulled a gun during an argument on the Roxhill Park playground, but there is no word of additional arrests yet.