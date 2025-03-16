WEEKEND SCENE: West Seattle Runner’s 4th annual Leprechaun Leg Group Run

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Runner)

More than 40 people came out in the early-morning chill for the 4th annual Leprechaun Leg Group Run presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor)! They started from the (mostly) green turf of Hiawatha across the street from the Admiral District shop. and wrapped up at Good Society neaerby. In addition to seasonally themed fun runs like this, West Seattle Runner invites you to show up for regular weekly free group runs too – as listed on their website’s events page (and in the WSB Event Calendar too): Tuesdays at 6:15 pm, meet at the shop (2743 California SW) and go over to the track to run; Wednesdays at 6:15 pm and Saturdays at 8 am, group runs leave from the shop.