Spanning the generations: Student visitors bring joy to seniors at Quail Park in The Junction

Spring officially starts this Thursday. But seasonal colors are already brightening the lives of residents at Quail Park West Seattle (WSB sponsor), thanks to a collaboration with local students. Betsy Henry sent the report and photos on behalf of Quail Park:

Earlier this month, a group of 7th and 8th grade students from Holy Rosary School brought residents at Quail Park West Seattle a little extra sunshine. They decorated some of the community’s doors for spring.

The gesture was part of Holy Rosary’s long-standing relationship with the senior-living community. Students in leadership classes taught by Nicole Chiodo have been visiting Quail Park West Seattle for over 5 years. During COVID, they even adapted their visits by singing songs and visiting with residents from the safety of the community’s patio.

“We love being part of this community,” said Brian Anderson, the executive director at Quail Park West Seattle. “Our residents delight in interacting with the public, especially children and youth, and we are grateful to these students for sharing their time and joy with us!”

During their weekly or sometimes twice weekly visits, the students and residents socialize, do crafts and show off their talents. So far this term, they have had a meet-and-greet, a game day, a party, and a talent show. The spring door decorations, presented on March 6th, were another creative way for students to brighten the spirits of the residents.

The students’ involvement continues to highlight the importance of intergenerational connections and the positive impact these interactions have on both the youth and seniors in the community.

“It’s amazing to see the young and the old interact,” said Chiodo. “The smiles light up the room. My students are always so full of energy after our visits, retelling the stories they learned and they can’t wait for the next visit. We love our Quail Park family and I feel blessed to share this special opportunity with my students.”