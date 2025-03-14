THINK SUMMER (FEST): More seating! More shade! West Seattle Junction Association crowdfunding to make it happen

It’s a wish frequently voiced after West Seattle Summer Fest – a longing for more places to sit down and eat/drink and/or take a break from the sun. This year, the West Seattle Junction Association is hoping to make those dreams come true – with your help, as well as with some festival-layout changes. WSJA events director Stacie Woods explains, “The money raised for Seating and Shade will help us afford tables, chairs, tents and umbrellas at the festival to give folks more places to sit down, relax, eat, enjoy music and a cold beverage. We are planning to physically swap the kids’ area and the food area this year. That means the new food area will near the West Gate on Alaska with lots of new seating options as well. We are also moving the Westside Stage to the West Gate area as well so that folks can enjoy music while enjoying some food and drink.” Attending the festival remains free – donating is voluntary; if you can chip in a bit (or a lot!) to help improve it, just go here. (Also watch your favorite Junction restaurants, where you’ll be seeing table cards with a QR code for this.)

P.S. This is separate from the other West Seattle Summer Fest fundraiser announced earlier this week – ticket sales continue for the first-ever Rock Walk on April 11, with proceeds paying for festival music. (This year’s Summer Fest is Friday-Sunday, July 11-13 – and you’ll also want to set your calendar for Summer Fest Eve on July 10.)