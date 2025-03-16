About the emergency response at Seacrest

(Reader photo)

In case you’re in the Seacrest (Water Taxi/Marination ma kai) vicinity and wondering about the emergency response, with SFD there now: According to dispatch and to the witness who sent the photo – they were on the Water Taxi, which had just left – a man jumped into the water in a suspected attempt at self-harm. The witness says the Water Taxi quickly returned to the dock, as its crew, along with divers and others, rushed to help; the witness told us via text, “I was very impressed by how quickly (the) crew reacted, very professional and efficient. They had life rings, one of them wa wearing a dry suit, and after very quickly tying the boat up, were running off with a first-aid kit. (The) boat captain showed some pretty amazing skills, racing to the dock uncomfortably fast and stopped it on a dime in the perfect position.” The man was pulled out of the water and is now getting help and will be taken to a hospital.