7:17 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a big callout to the 5200 block of 45th SW, where “a caller reports seeing flames in the living room.” Updates to come.

7:20 PM: They’re reducing the response, saying it’s possibly “a TV” that caught fire (or sparked) but nothing major, and no smoke.

7:23 PM: And now they’ve further discerned that “flames on the TV” actually was “video of flames” … so they’re canceling the whole thing.