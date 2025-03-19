YOU CAN HELP: What to do next for Cub Scout Pack 793’s ‘Scouting for Food’ drive

That’s. Cub Scout Pack 793, and they’re in the middle of this year’s door-to-door Scouting for Food drive. Here’s their announcement – including how to donate even if you’re not in the door-to-door zone:

If you live in the North Admiral neighborhood near Hiawatha Playfield, you may have noticed a colorful hanger on your door this past weekend. That’s because Cub Scout Pack 793, based out of Holy Rosary near The Junction, is participating in Scouting for Food, an annual service project dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.

On Saturday (March 22), starting at 8:00 AM, these young scouts will be out collecting non-perishable food donations from doorsteps to support the West Seattle Food Bank.

“Pack 793 has scouts from 5th grade all the way to Kindergarten,” said a den leader. “They all do their best, but you can only cover so much ground with those little legs.”

If your home isn’t in the collection area, but you’d still like to contribute, donations can be dropped off to the scouts in the parking lot between Hiawatha Playfield and West Seattle High School, on the Walnut Street side, on March 22 between 10 am and 12 pm.

Join Pack 793 in making a difference — every can and box of food helps! For more information, visit pack793.com.