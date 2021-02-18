West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail-theft suspect charged; Westwood Village burglary suspects out; plus, 2 reader reports

February 18, 2021 8:59 pm
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, two reader reports and two followups:

STOLEN CAR: From Kim:

My son’s car was stolen today for the second time this month! And it had a club on it and it’s a stick shift. We thought being manual would be a deterrent, but guess not. Luna Park area. 2003 red Subaru Impreza Outback BUZ 7132

Call 911 if you see it.

PACKAGE THIEF: From Kyle:

We captured a porch thief on camera at our house (near 14th/Myrtle) at 3:19 am 2/17/21.

He stole a package of kids’ books that had been delivered at 11:34 pm that evening and was driving a silver sedan with front-door damage and the headlights off. A neighbor who found the empty box near 14th/Holly St this afternoon was kind enough to bring it back to tip us off. We just recently installed brighter driveway lights to try and deter thieves. … It appears it may be the same person who prowled our car on 12/12/20.

Police report # is 21-040361.

Also – updates tonight in two cases we’ve been reporting on:

MAIL-THEFT SUSPECT CHARGED: For the first time, repeat mail-theft suspect Jason A. Turner is facing felony charges. Two days after his latest arrest – third one this month – the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him today with four counts of possession of stolen mail. The charges cover thefts from residences along more than a mile of Delridge Way plus Myrtle, Juneau, and 23rd, but the investigation documentation also mentions victims on 25th, 26th, and Brandon – dozens of people, and hundreds of pieces of mail. As noted in our report Wednesday, a federal postal inspector is investigating him too. Turner remains in jail tonight, bail set at $2,500.

WESTWOOD VILLAGE BURGLARY SUSPECTS OUT: The two 34-year-old men arrested for allegedly breaking into Westwood Village stores on Wednesday are out of jail. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked for $10,000 bail on one, $1,000 the other; in both cases, law enforcement officially opposed their release. But Judge Lisa Paglisotti let both go on personal recognizance, and they were released tonight. That does not mean they won’t eventually be charged. Both have felony records including drug and vehicle-prowling cases. Earlier in the day, police released photos of the damage done to walls in three business spaces at Westwood, at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor), Sport Clips, and the former Fresh Vitamins space on the building’s north side.

(SPD photo)

The SPD Blotter post also shows the gun police say was stolen from one of the businesses.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail-theft suspect charged; Westwood Village burglary suspects out; plus, 2 reader reports"

  • M February 18, 2021 (9:12 pm)
    $1,000 bail? Is that a joke? 

  • 1994 February 18, 2021 (9:21 pm)
    But Judge Lisa Paglisotti let both go on personal recognizance, and they were released tonight. That does not mean they won’t eventually be charged. ”  I don’t understand the law. They were caught in the act, why are they not charged and held? 

  • Alki resident February 18, 2021 (9:25 pm)
    So, so, so sick of the catch and release program. The bail amounts are an insult and they’re probably already hitting another business tonite. 

  • Ross February 18, 2021 (9:31 pm)
    So nothing happens when someone breaks into a business, causes damages, and steals a gun? This sounds completely nuts. I would think if they were going to charge them, they would do it now, since they obviously will offend again. I am starting to believe people who say Seattle is going to sh*t. 

    • WSB February 18, 2021 (9:37 pm)
      Rush-filing charges happens two or three days after an arrest. I guess I need to do a separate story about the process one of these days. The following is from an explanation that KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney, a former journalist, gives in email to the local media when updating high-profile cases, since too many get their terminology wrong:

      “First appearance hearing: When someone is arrested in a felony investigation and they are booked in the King County Jail before midnight, they most often have a first appearance hearing the following afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in King County Jail courtroom No. 1. Police investigators will send our office a first-appearance document called a superform. We independently review that document, and when we believe there is probable cause, we take that superform before a judge at the first-appearance hearing. A judge hears from the prosecutor and defense attorney and determines if there is probable cause. Bail is also addressed. If probable cause is found the superform is filed publicly.

      “Confusion with the King County Jail roster: The King County Jail roster is handled separately from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. There is understandable confusion with the jail roster. When someone is initially booked in a felony investigation, the listing says “Bail Denied.” But the bail hearing has not happened yet – that is addressed at the first appearance. The jail roster also lists a “Charge.” But that is not a criminal charge – that is the reason for the arrest decision by police. A bail amount is set by a judge. When someone posts bond on a bail amount, that is separate from our office.

      “For a case to be criminally charged, our office needs the case to be referred to us by police investigators. (By law, our office does not have investigative authority.) That referral typically comes after a first appearance hearing. The information required by law for a felony charging decision is not the same as the information in the first appearance document/superform. The difference is an initial probable cause statement with a superform compared the Certification for Determination of Probable Cause that comes with a case referral.

      “When a case is referred to us, we review it independently and make a charging decision. Those documents are separate from the superform and also are filed publicly. The filing date depends on when the case is referred to our office by police investigators. A case can be filed at any point during the statute of limitations.”

