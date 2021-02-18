WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail-theft suspect charged; Westwood Village burglary suspects out; plus, 2 reader reports

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, two reader reports and two followups:

STOLEN CAR: From Kim:

My son’s car was stolen today for the second time this month! And it had a club on it and it’s a stick shift. We thought being manual would be a deterrent, but guess not. Luna Park area. 2003 red Subaru Impreza Outback BUZ 7132

Call 911 if you see it.

PACKAGE THIEF: From Kyle:

We captured a porch thief on camera at our house (near 14th/Myrtle) at 3:19 am 2/17/21. He stole a package of kids’ books that had been delivered at 11:34 pm that evening and was driving a silver sedan with front-door damage and the headlights off. A neighbor who found the empty box near 14th/Holly St this afternoon was kind enough to bring it back to tip us off. We just recently installed brighter driveway lights to try and deter thieves. … It appears it may be the same person who prowled our car on 12/12/20.

Police report # is 21-040361.

Also – updates tonight in two cases we’ve been reporting on:

MAIL-THEFT SUSPECT CHARGED: For the first time, repeat mail-theft suspect Jason A. Turner is facing felony charges. Two days after his latest arrest – third one this month – the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him today with four counts of possession of stolen mail. The charges cover thefts from residences along more than a mile of Delridge Way plus Myrtle, Juneau, and 23rd, but the investigation documentation also mentions victims on 25th, 26th, and Brandon – dozens of people, and hundreds of pieces of mail. As noted in our report Wednesday, a federal postal inspector is investigating him too. Turner remains in jail tonight, bail set at $2,500.

WESTWOOD VILLAGE BURGLARY SUSPECTS OUT: The two 34-year-old men arrested for allegedly breaking into Westwood Village stores on Wednesday are out of jail. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked for $10,000 bail on one, $1,000 the other; in both cases, law enforcement officially opposed their release. But Judge Lisa Paglisotti let both go on personal recognizance, and they were released tonight. That does not mean they won’t eventually be charged. Both have felony records including drug and vehicle-prowling cases. Earlier in the day, police released photos of the damage done to walls in three business spaces at Westwood, at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor), Sport Clips, and the former Fresh Vitamins space on the building’s north side.

(SPD photo)

The SPD Blotter post also shows the gun police say was stolen from one of the businesses.