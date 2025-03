For those who were wondering: A briefly big “water rescue response” at Don Armeni Boat Ramp this morning turned out to be a false alarm of sorts. SFD and SPD converged on the park around 6:15 am to check out a possible car in the water about 50 yards out. According to incident audio, divers/swimmers arrived, went into the water, and discovered it was not a car, but instead a rental scooter “with all its lights on.”