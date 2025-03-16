WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary at city’s Joint Training Facility

(WSB photo. North-side JTF gate, bordering Arrowhead Gardens property; vehicle entry gate is off Myers, on east side)

Thanks to the texter who tipped us to what they described as a “major break-in overnight” at the Joint Training Facility, operated by the city primarily for Fire Department training, on the southeast edge of West Seattle (9401 Myers Way S.). We’ve obtained the preliminary police summary, which says officers were called to the JTF just after 8 am today, after SFD employees discovered what had happened:

SFD personnel arrived to find a SFD vehicle at the entrance and the vehicle entry gate heavily damaged. It appeared that sometime overnight a portion of the fencing had been cut and entry made. Inside, a SFD vehicle was broken into and used to ram the door of of the engine bay where entry was gained. A SFD ax was found on the ground near the bay. Three separate trailers on the property was also broken into, seemingly by use of the ax. The SFD vehicle was then used to ram through the entry gate for the suspect(s) to exit from the property. There are some cameras present on the property and a link was provided to upload any footage. At time of this report, it was unknown what property, if any, was taken.

We have asked SFD for comment on that, as well as whether the damage etc. is affecting operations as suggested by our texter, and will add any additional information we get.