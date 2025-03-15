GO GREEN! 8 West Seattle St. Patrick’s Day highlights for tonight, Sunday, Monday

St. Patrick’s Day is Monday, but the celebration is spanning three days this year. If you’re looking for West Seattle (and vicinity) events all in one list, here you go! (The Saturday-night events are already in this morning’s daily list, but we’re mentioning them again …)

IRISH FEST 2: Five bands, including West Seattle musicians, are playing Tim’s Tavern in White Center tonight – doors open at 6, music at 7, fundraiser for SMASH – all ages until 10 pm. (16th/98th)

IRISH-THEMED RAINBOW BINGO: Not too late to get your ticket(s) to the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation fundraiser, 6:30 pm tonight at West Seattle Golf Course‘s clubhouse. (4470 35th SW)

LEPRECHAUN LEG GROUP RUN: Join West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) on the track at Hiawatha for the start of this wearing-of-the-green 3-mile group ruh, 9 am Sunday. (2700 California SW)

FREE IRISH LINE-DANCE CLASS: Noon Sunday at Ounces, courtesy of West Seattle Irish Dance. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

GREEN RUN: Also at Ounces, the regular Sunday run at noon is green-themed this week!

ST. PATRICK’S DAY IRISH FEST: Those two events are part of a noon-7 pm celebration Sunday at Ounces, with green beer among other things.

MAGICAL STRINGS: This duo celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with their concert at Kenyon Hall, 2:30 pm Sunday, with dancers and fiddlers joining them. Get tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE TURNS IRISH PUB: It’s a tradition at Highland Park Corner Store, 5-8 pm on St. Patrick’s Day (Monday), visit for “loaded baked potatoes and corned beef sandwiches, green beer, shamrock ice cream scoops, Irish tunes”! (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

More St. Patrick’s Day festivities tonight, Sunday, Monday? These are just the ones sent in for our calendar – if you forgot to send yours, do it now and we’ll add! Thanks!