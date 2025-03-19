The list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Shield bug photographed at Jack Block Park by Steve Bender)

Here’s what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Wednesdays at 10 am, too! Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, noon-4 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION: BECU‘s new White Center branch (WSB sponsor) invites you to a celebration, 3-5 pm today:

What: BECU White Center Neighborhood Financial Center grand opening and ribbon cutting; light refreshments will be shared Who: Remarks will be given by BECU Branch Manager Andrew Blanco, and Samantha Le of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce and Success Foundation. BECU’s Chief Member & Digital Experiences Officer Jason Rudman will lead the ribbon cutting ceremony. When: Wednesday, March 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. Remarks will begin at 3:30, with the ribbon cutting around 3:50 p.m. Where: 1515 SW 107th Street, Suite 100

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

RAINWISE WEBINAR: Are you eligible for rebates? Want to know more about being part of RainWise? 5 pm webinar – info, and a link to check your eligibility, are in our calendar listing.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WORDSWEST PRESENTS A BOOK LAUNCH: 6 pm, C & P Coffee is the site for this WordsWest Literary Series revival:

WordsWest Literary Series Presents

Let’s Launch Forty Bouts in the Wilderness

A new poetry collection by Katy E. Ellis

Website: wordswestliterary.weebly.com/next-event.html Please join WordsWest Literary Series for a special event to celebrate the book launch of co-curator Katy E. Ellis’ second collection of poetry Forty Bouts in the Wilderness (MoonPath Press), a book about returning to difficult places by choice or by what seem like fateful accidents. This event will include readings by co-curators Susan Rich and Harold Taw. Books will be for sale and treats will be served!

(5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show your talents? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

