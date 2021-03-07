CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 3/7/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

The vaccination situation is back atop the roundup tonight:

WEST SEATTLE VACCINATION SITE: As reported earlier, the city’s new vaccination site at Southwest Athletic Complex has openings this week for West Seattle residents 65+, and they asked us to help get the word out. Start here. When the new site – alongside the city’s ongoing testing site – was announced a week ago, the city said it was “partnering with over 50 community-based and faith-based organizations” to get referrals for the new site. The continued emphasis on seniors is in the context of these vaccination rates from the county website – note in particular the 75+ stats:

Meantime, not long before we received the announcement from the city, we heard at a meeting that one of West Seattle that among those who will be vaccinated at the site this week are residents of the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex.

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: From the King County daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*83,103 people have tested positive, 162 more than yesterday’s total

*1,415 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*5,145 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*914,496 people have been tested, 319 more than Friday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 82,215/1,393/5,100/901,467.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat – first time in two weeks because the county’s site was malfunctioning a week ago – with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 69 positive test results; 67 in the 2 weeks before that; 121 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 61, unchanged from last check.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 116.8 million cases and 2,593,000+ deaths, 525,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!