WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30+ notes to start your weekend!

(Sketch by West Seattle artist William Wittmann)

Here’s our list of what to know as the weekend begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, after these reminders:

TRANSPORTATION NOTES: As we’ve been previewing, three things to be aware of locally (separate from other regional work):

–Buses return to SW Barton in Westwood today

-The right lane of the northbound First Avenue South Bridge is closed today for an inspection

-Today is the scheduled start of the foot/bike path closure by the West Seattle Bridge for Sound Transit work

Now, the events!

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GET ‘HEAVILY MEDITATED’ FOR FREE: 8:45 am at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), free meditation to start your weekend!

FREE PRENATAL FITNESS CLASS: 9 am at Lake Washington Physical Therapy West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor), free FIT4BABY class.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS BOAT SWAP: Big day to shop new and used personal watercraft and more, 10 am-5 pm at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

BEND IT LIKE BOOKER, 25 CONTINUOUS HOURS! 10 am today to 11:15 am Sunday, get inspired, with a live marathon of stories, speeches, performances, and presentations at South Park Machinists Hall (0125 15th Place South), also streaming, details and highlights in our preview, choose when you want to watch, in person or online!

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Larger location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, makers’ creations, more! (9th SW and SW Henderson)

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: Join Puget Soundkeeper and friends, 10 am-noon, rendezvous near Alki Bathhouse. (2701 Alki SW)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, dachshunds and their people meet up at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

CRAFTS AND PUZZLES SALE: 10 am until 2 pm, last day to shop this sale and stock up on what you need to keep busy during the long dark months ahead – shop at Emilie’s Treasures Thrift Shop at The Mount (4831 35th SW).

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Meet at 11 am at the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW) – registration and tour info here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

KNIFE-SHARPENING POP-UP: Kneighborhood Knives is back at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10:30 am to 5 pm.

SENIOR ART SHOW: You’re never too old to liven up the world with art! Residents at Bridge Park (3204 SW Morgan) invite you to come see their art today, 11 am-3 pm,

POST-SEASON WEEKEND AT COLMAN POOL: Just a few more chances to swim in the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park, sessions noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

THE WORKS POP-UP: Noon-3 pm at West Seattle Mercantile (3270 California SW), get creative!

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE TRINKET TRADE: Bring a trinket to trade! 1 pm at Delridge Community Center park (4501 Delridge Way SW), near the skatepark,

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, wine bar and tasting room open on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

CHILDREN’S MOONLIGHT FESTIVAL: Annual almost-fall festival at West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard), 2-4 pm, crafts, treats, Lion Dance, goat show, free, all welcome.

WEST SEATTLE PUZZLE SWAP: More trading! Bring a puzzle (in good condition), take a puzzle, meet other puzzle enthusiasts! 2-4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free.

WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: Free short, specific sessions at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm, first come, first served.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Thor’s Hammered C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), no cover, all ages.

RECORD-RELEASE SHOW AT THE SKYLARK: Local band Lookout Mountain Lookout, record-release show with Swinson and Roy & The Renegades, 7 pm, all ages, $10. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Be one of the first to hear new music by Beabadoobee, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk and hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm, add your voice to Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke with Rone begins at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event/class/show/etc. that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; it’s free to list something in our Event Calendar, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!