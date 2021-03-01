VACCINATION: City launches permanent clinic in West Seattle

(WSB photo from ‘pilot’ vaccination clinic at SWAT, February 18th)

After “pilot periods,” West Seattle now has a permanent city-run vaccination site.

One big catch, though – no public appointments yet – it’s referral-only TFN.

The city announced this morning that the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot site where it’s been giving COVID-19 tests six days a week is now one of two Community Testing and Vaccination Clinics, along with Rainier Beach.

For starters, the city announcement says, each of the two clinics will administer about 1,000 doses of vaccine weekly. The Seattle Fire Department-run sites could give up to 1,000 doses a day if and when that much vaccine becomes available. But for now, here’s how the city announcement says eligibility will work:

Because supply remains limited, registration for both vaccination clinics will be focused on referral-only registrations, with no public registration option available. Due to limited supply, walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Vaccination rates of people 65 and older in West Seattle and Rainier Beach continue to lag behind the rest of King County. Less than half of people ages 65 or older have been vaccinated in these ZIP codes. The disparities are especially pronounced for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. The City’s Aging & Disability Services division, Department of Neighborhoods, and Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs have been partnering with over 50 community-based and faith-based organizations primarily serving BIPOC communities, older adults, and immigrants and refugees to register people for the clinics. During its initial pilot period in February, 83 percent of those who registered for the Rainier Beach clinic identified as BIPOC; 40 percent of those who registered for the West Seattle clinic identified as BIPOC.

(The pilot periods at the West Seattle site (2801 SW Thistle) included this one and this one.)

The city also announced today that it will open a mass-vaccination site soon at the Lumen Field Event Center, run by Swedish, with about 5,000 doses each week in the beginning, with the ability to scale up to 150,000 a week if and when vaccine is available. The announcement says this clinic will offer public appointments to eligible recipients once it opens around the middle of the month.