GETTING VACCINATED: Openings this week at city’s West Seattle site, if you’re 65+

We just received word from the Mayor’s Office that the West Seattle vaccination site in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) has “several hundred openings” for the week ahead, tomorrow through Saturday, March 8-13. Eligibility for these appointments: West Seattle residents, 65 and up. They’ll be administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, and you’ll get the second appointment while you are scheduling the first one. Here’s the registration link.