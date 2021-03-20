ALSO TODAY: West Seattle student organizes Kids vs. Racism rally

Thanks to the person who just sent a tip on this: Not in West Seattle, but not far, and someone local is making it happen – Seneca Nguyễn, a 10-year-old student from Louisa Boren STEM K-8, has organized a Kids vs Racism rally to show support for the Asian American Pacific Islander community, noon-1 pm at Hing Hay Park (423 Maynard Ave. S.). The event is featured in a long regional list of AAPI-supporting community resources and events published by the South Seattle Emerald.
West Seattle, Washington
20 Saturday
| 0 COMMENTS