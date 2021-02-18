West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

40℉

VIDEO: West Seattle’s COVID-19 test site doubles briefly as vaccination site

February 18, 2021 3:51 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

3:51 PM: Today the city’s COVID-19 test site in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot doubled as a vaccination site. As mentioned in our pandemic-news roundup last night, the city joined with community-partner organizations El Comité, Villa Comunitaria, the Senior Center of West Seattle, and the Seattle Housing Authority to set up a “pop-up” clinic. As with the test site – which has administered more than 71,000 tests since opening in August – the shots were given by firefighters, including West Seattle resident Roger Webber:

Media were invited for a briefing with Mayor Jenny Durkan, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, and community-org reps including Senior Center of WS director Amy Lee Derenthal (below left).

The mayor reiterated the commitment she had made to Herbold, that the city will open a mass vaccination site in West Seattle (as well as others around the city) when vaccine supplies allow. They’re receiving a sliver of the regional allotment so far – in the coming week, for example, 1,500 first doses and 1,000 second doses. SFD personnel also continue traveling as mobile teams to facilities such as adult-care homes. The pop-up clinic was focused on high-risk older Latinx residents from West Seattle and South Park, the city explains, noting that, “In King County, Latinx residents make up 24.1% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17.7% of hospitalizations, despite making up 10% of King County’s population.” Seattle Channel recorded today’s briefing; we’ll add their video when it’s available.

4:27 PM: Added.

Share This

3 Replies to "VIDEO: West Seattle's COVID-19 test site doubles briefly as vaccination site"

  • beanie February 18, 2021 (3:59 pm)
    Reply

    I really hope the mayor is able to make something like this more permanent, or at least occur on a regular, predictable basis, and not just a photo op moment.

  • Matt P February 18, 2021 (4:04 pm)
    Reply

    Just an FYI and I know you’re quoting, but most Latinos do not prefer Latinx.  It’s unpronounceable in Spanish.  My wife who is Latina does not like it at all.  See this article among others: https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2020/08/11/about-one-in-four-u-s-hispanics-have-heard-of-latinx-but-just-3-use-it/

    • WSB February 18, 2021 (4:35 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, I’m well aware there is no standard term, as discussed in the AP Stylebook. This term is what the city uses, and I chose to use it, as we default to gender-neutral terms when gender is not relevant – saying, for example, “Latinos and Latinas” would not cover everyone. – TR

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.