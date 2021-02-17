CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 2/17/2021 roundup

The latest on the pandemic:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*80,157 people have tested positive, 140 more than yesterday’s total

*1,320 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*5,021 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*882,196 people have been tested, 2,397 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 79,167/1,305/4,942/867,433.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

WEEKLY HEALTH BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials present their weekly update and answer media questions at 9 am tomorrow; watch it live here.

VACCINE WEBINAR: Got questions about vaccine eligibility and distribution? The state is offering a webinar at 5 pm tomorrow. Here’s the info, including how to attend.

CITY CLINICS: The city is continuing to get a limited number of doses and says its next round will include pop-up clinics in West Seattle, South Park, and South Seattle, with outreach being handled by El Comite, Villa Comunitaria, the Senior Center of West Seattle, and Seattle Housing Authority.

