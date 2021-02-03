FOLLOWUP: West Seattle vaccination-site plan just awaits vaccine

As noted here Friday, West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says the mayor’s office has committed to a COVID-19 vaccination site in West Seattle. At the council’s Monday morning “briefing meeting,” she mentioned a meeting with the mayor’s staff was planned for the next day. So we followed up. As is the case right now for so many providers and potential providers, the bottleneck is vaccine access, Herbold says she was told, “Timing is dependent upon when there is an adequate supply of vaccines. King County is getting 25% of Washington State’s weekly dispersal. Most of Seattle’s vaccines are being given to health care providers, though Seattle Fire Department is still receiving a weekly allotment for its mobile teams and pop-up program.” But when sufficient supply becomes available, the city could set up the site in as little as two days. We’ll hear more about this next Tuesday (February 9th), when the committee Herbold chairs, Public Safety and Human Services, gets a pandemic briefing from SFD and Public Health Seattle King County. The county is currently running two mass vaccination sites, and the state has four, none in Seattle.