WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police alert about mail-theft suspect

Southwest Precinct police have sent an alert about a mail-theft suspect who they say is active in North Delridge, 37-year-old Jason A. Turner:

Turner is a repeat offender who continues to victimize the residents of West Seattle. Turner continues to steal mail and packages from mailboxes and porches, most commonly in the area of 4800-5200 Delridge Way SW.

Turner has 3 arrests for mail theft since 2020. Turner’s most-recent arrest was Feb. 3. He was released the following day and returned to the area, where additional mail was stolen. Residents are fed up with his actions.

Turner has been witnessed following USPS and UPS drivers and stealing mail and packages that were just delivered. He does this in broad daylight, often in the morning hours before noon, showing no concern for being witnessed.