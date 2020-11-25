WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police ask for help ID’ing package thief. Plus, auto-theft alert

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes from the Southwest Precinct

:

PACKAGE THIEF: Local police are circulating those images, with this bulletin: “Requesting assistance in identifying this theft suspect. On 11-19-20 at 0200 hrs, the suspect pictured above was captured on home security camera stealing a package off the victim’s front porch in the 3900 block SW Holden St. Any assistance in identifying this suspect is appreciated.” Contact police and cite case 20-926231.

AUTO-THEFT ALERT: According to the precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, “As of November 24th, the SW Precinct is trending up in auto theft incidents; specifically, we are up 4% year-to-date over last year’s numbers, and we are up 14% in the last 28 days over this period last year. The following neighbors are seeing substantial increases: Alaska Junction, Westwood/Roxhill/Arbor Heights, Morgan Junction, and Fauntleroy.” She offers this advice for preventing auto theft and car prowls:

Both of these crimes are referred to as crimes of opportunity and can happen very fast! An experienced car thief can break in and steal a car in less than one minute! What are some prevention techniques for car prowl and auto theft? -Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you’re away, even for ‘just a minute’, please remember this is illegal in Seattle and in Washington (SMC 11.70.160, RCW 46.61.600) -Remove remote garage door openers, key fobs and key cards from vehicle -Always lock doors and roll up windows, even if the car is parked in front of your home -Never leave valuables in plain view, even if your car is locked -Items you don’t want to take with you should be stored in the trunk, or out of sight -Put items in the trunk before you arrive at your destination -Even non-valuable items should be hidden from view (such as electronic charging cables) -If possible, park vehicle in a busy, locked, monitored and/or well-lit area -Utilize anti-theft devices (Please contact me directly for link/suggestions for where to purchase these) -If possible, activate alarm What else can you do? -Be observant! If you see something, say something! -Remember to always report all crimes and suspicious activity to the Seattle Police Department by calling 911 for in-progress crimes, or utilize the non-emergency number/online reporting if appropriate (206-625-5011) -Organize and/or get involved with Block Watch

You can contact her with questions at jennifer.danner@seattle.gov. To report a crime online – something not happening right now or moments ago – go here.