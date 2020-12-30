WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 street robberies; burglary suspects sought; 2 followups

Four West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

STREET ROBBERIES: Right now police are investigating reports of two armed street robberies tonight – one near 16th/Barton, one near 30th/Thistle, both at gunpoint. No other details yet.

BURGLARY SUSPECTS SOUGHT: The Southwest Precinct is looking for help identifying the two people shown below, saying that on November 12th, they “burglarized an apartment complex, located at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW, taking several bicycles, kayaks and paddle boards from the secured garage’s storage area. They were driving the pictured green Dodge pickup truck, with unknown plates, at the time the crime was committed.”

If you have tips, contact the Southwest Precinct at 206-733-9800 and refer to case 20-332739.

Now, two followups on incidents we covered Christmas Eve:

WALGREENS ROBBERY: On Thursday afternoon we reported on police arresting a suspect in a robbery at the High Point Walgreens after he found his way onto the roof of an apartment complex next door. Today a first-degree robbery charge was filed against 35-year-old Farah I. Yusuf. The documents say he stole a phone charger while brandishing a knife at a store employee who tried to stop him. Store staff told police he had robbed the store before, once with a rock, once with a broom handle. King County Jail records show this is his 11th booking this year, with jail stays from 2 days to 2 months on allegations including assault, harassment, and repeated violations of a domestic-violence court order. He remains in jail, bail set at $100,000.

STOLEN-PACKAGES CRASH: The 36-year-old man arrested Thursday morning after crashing into a North Admiral garage door, leading to police finding stolen packages in the vehicle, got out of jail yesterday after five days. Court records show he has not yet been charged.