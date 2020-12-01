CRIME WATCH: Alki shooting followup; apartment peeper; baseball-bat burglar

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

(WSB photo, Sunday)

ALKI SHOOTING FOLLOWUP: The man shot in an Alki alley on Sunday has improved to satisfactory condition, Harborview Medical Center tells us today. Meantime, the man accused of shooting him remains jailed, bail set at half a million dollars. The probable-cause document doesn’t shine any light into a possible motive. It says the shooting was reported to 911` by someone who recognized the suspect as a nearby resident. Another caller said the same man had broken into their apartment and tried to pistol-whip someone who fought back and suffered only minor injuries. Yet another nearby resident said he saw the suspect, who he’s known for two years, walk down the alley holding a gun before crouching behind a truck, then standing up, stopping a car coming down the alley, and shooting into that car through its windshield. He then, police were told, ran to the beach, where he is reported to have dumped the gun and told someone, “Just watch, it’s going to get crazy.” Then, police say, the suspect ran back inland toward Admiral, and was arrested in the 3000 block of 61st SW. He is not yet charged but is being held for investigation of assault and burglary; as we noted in Sunday’s coverage, there’s no indication of a prior criminal record.

Next, a reader report:

APARTMENT PEEPER: Elsewhere on Alki:

(Sunday) night at about 10:15 pm my boyfriend and I were lying in bed at our apartment, which is on the bottom floor of a complex on Bonair Pl SW, right off Alki. When he got up to go to the bathroom, I looked out the bedroom window to see a man on his stomach peeping into our bedroom watching me and potentially us for the past 15 minutes. When I yelled for my boyfriend and ran out of the room, I went into the living room where I could see him army-crawling away into our neighbor’s side yard. He then got up and walked onto the street where he began to peer into their car windows. He then continued to look at our bedroom window but then noticed me in the living room calling the police and took off running. He was wearing darker jeans and I could see his white underwear because his pants were falling down a bit (either from crawling or because they were undone) and he had a grey puffy jacket on. He is medium build, between 5’10 and 6 feet tall and of hispanic ethnicity. Please use any of this information to let our community know that this guy is on foot and either lives in the area or visits frequently enough to know the neighborhoods off of Alki. This is disgusting and outrageous and a complete violation of privacy.

A police report was filed.

And from the Southwest Precinct:

BURGLAR SOUGHT: The photo and report are being circulated by police:

On 11/12/2020 just after 0300 hours, the male suspect pictured above forced entry into the secured parking garage of the Holden Court Apartments at 931 SW Holden St. While inside, the suspect prowled a vehicle and broke into several storage units using a baseball bat to damage the locks and doors. The suspect was associated with a female … who was contacted and released at the scene. (She) claimed she only knew the suspect as “James” and just gave him a ride to the location. Assistance is requested in identifying this residential burglary suspect.

If you have any tips, refer to SPD case 20-317947.