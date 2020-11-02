WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglar search; auto-theft suspect jailed

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

BUSINESS BURGLAR ID: The Southwest Precinct is looking for help identifying this business burglar:

Today’s bulletin accompanying those images says this person broke into Kizuki Ramen in The Junction (42nd/Alaska) just after midnight October 14th, through a door in the back. The burglar stole alcohol and both Apple and Android tablet computers. If you have any tips, email the investigating officer at Michael.Bateman@seattle.gov.

GUN SEIZED IN AUTO-THEFT ARREST: A 27-year-old man remains in jail after a weekend arrest reported on SPD Blotter. Police say they went to the 4000 block of Fauntleroy Way SW around 1 pm because “another police agency” told them a “reported stolen vehicle was mapping to that area.” They found the vehicle, and in it, this gun:

(SPD photo)

Records show the suspect is a convicted felon, pleading guilty in 2015 to possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s likely to have a bail hearing today; we’ll update after that.