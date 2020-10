Two more stolen bicycles to watch for:

Amy sent the photos, reporting that they were stolen near 41st/Findlay: “My husband’s beloved custom bikes were stolen out of our garage (Tuesday) after an automatic-garage-door malfunction; the garage door was likely left open all day. These are custom and unique bikes, brand is Speedvagen. So I’m hoping someone can help if they are seen.” Police report # 20-292752.