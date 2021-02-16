WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another business robbed

Another armed robbery at a West Seattle business, third one in three days: This one happened last night at 8:30 pm at the gas-station mini-mart in the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue SW. The initial police summary says only that there were two robbers and that the clerk was not hurt. Officers told dispatchers that both robbers were described as Black, male, and wearing dark clothing. We don’t know yet whether police are investigating possible links between any of the recent robberies.
