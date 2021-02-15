WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 pharmacy robberies

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: What's in the newest forecast, how the city's preparing for possible 'snownami,' and evening updates

westseattleblog.com

(SNOW INFO: Metro buses on snow routes ... traffic cams ... map of what's been plowed ... plowing-priority map) (Fauntleroy Park photo by John Skerratt) 6:08 PM: As Thursday's half-inch-or-so snowfall lingered throughout the day, city departments continued preparing for what's to come. The mayor sai...