WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 pharmacy robberies

Two West Seattle pharmacies have been robbed in the past three days. The first one happened around noon Saturday at Bartell Drugs in Jefferson Square. We haven’t been able to obtain the police report yet but a store employee told us via email that the robber was “an armed Black male, about 5’7”, in dark clothing and a medical mask.” We do have the initial police report on a robbery at 12:25 pm today at Rite Aid in Westwood Village, describing the two robbers there “as two Black males, thin build, 5’5″ and 5’10, both wearing dark clothing, and one carried a black Adidas gym bag. One displayed a handgun.” The report says the two “jumped the pharmacy counter and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist.” They were given “an unknown amount of pills,” police say, and left. No arrests reported yet.
