Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo. That’s the guided-missile destroyer USS Cape St. George (CG-71) off Duwamish Head earlier this afternoon. MarineTraffic.com shows the ship currently off Harbor Island, where, this story from last year says, it’s been undergoing work at Vigor. Modernization of the Cape St. George is part of a two-ship, quarter-billion-dollar Navy contract for the shipyard, according to this report.