ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday watch

6:07 AM: Welcome to Friday, February 5th, the 319th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK & MORE

Delridge project – The SW Thistle closure continues between Delridge and 20th. Here are the key points for this week, pending the preview of next week that we should be receiving later today.

California/Myrtle: The four-week sewer-line repair is done.

Fauntleroy Way work – Another sewer repair, on Fauntleroy between Alaska and Edmunds as previewed here, was supposed to start Thursday but hadn’t as of late in the day.

Tunnel closure – The Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close both ways 11 pm tonight through 6 am Saturday.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Low Bridge: Fourth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. (Here’s an update on how it’s going.) Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for all the other detour-route neighborhoods, both the arterials and neighborhood streets!)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Water Taxi – On its regular schedule but with the lower-capacity Spirit of Kingston – we will be checking to see if Doc Maynard returns next week as planned.

Metro – On regular weekday schedule. If you’re not subscribed to alerts, watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for updates

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.