FOLLOWUP: PCC, union agree on hazard pay chain-wide

Two weeks ago, we reported on the PCC Community Markets CEO’s letter to the mayor opposing the new Seattle law that was about to take effect mandating $4/hour hazard pay for most grocery workers in the city. Then the day after the law took effect, PCC said it was negotiating with UFCW Local 21 to extend that pay to workers throughout its chain. Earlier this week, another city in which PCC operates, Burien, passed a hazard-pay mandate for $5/hour. Then tonight, PCC and the union have announced an agreement on the chain-wide $4/hour. From the union announcement, received via email:

PCC agrees to extend $4 per hour hazard pay to all PCC workers in all stores through June 5th, 2021, expanding on the Hazard Pay ordinances won by UFCW 21 workers in Seattle and Burien.

*We have a commitment from PCC to bargain over extending this agreement, including hazard pay, at least 30 days before it expires.

*The agreement provides for Quarantine Pay for workers who get diagnosed with COVID 19 as well as other safety provisions.

*PCC will begin a curbside pickup program that captures work for union members instead of giving it away to the gig economy.

*We also reviewed our continued commitment to discuss new technologies in the stores with the Union before implementation.