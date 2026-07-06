TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Monday, with Seattle’s last World Cup match

6:07 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, July 6, 2026, with the final Seattle World Cup match this evening.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunny today, high in the mid-70s. Sunrise was at 5:19 am; sunset will be at 9:08 pm.

SEATTLE WORLD CUP MATCH #6

USA vs. Belgium, 5 pm at Lumen Field (“Seattle Stadium”). Starting at 12:30 pm, this area near the stadium will again be off-limits to motor vehicles:

A sizable “March to the Match” will proceed southbound on the downtown waterfront starting at 3 pm, and various street and ramp closures will be implemented in the area.

TRANSIT TODAY

Matchday overview – Here’s the transit rundown courtesy of Metro Matters.

Metro buses – Reroutes in the no-motor-vehicles zone shown above, otherwise, regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Here’s the announced plan for today/tonight:

West Seattle Route to provide additional service on Mon Jul 6 to support World Cup Match from 8:45 AM to 10:30 PM. Boats will depart from both docks approximately every 20 minutes. *Please note, if a boat hits capacity, it will depart early.

Barring major breaking news, we plan to be at the Seacrest dock in the early afternoon to report on the crowd/wait.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is back, per a the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!