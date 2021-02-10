CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 2/10/2021 roundup

We end the night with the latest on the pandemic:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*79,167 people have tested positive, 186 more than yesterday’s total

*1,305 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*4,942 people have been hospitalized, 23 more than yesterday’s total

*867,433 people have been tested, 4,167 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 77,577/1,270/4,843/838,171.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

GOVERNOR SPEAKS TOMORROW: Gov. Inslee plans a 2:30 pm media briefing Thursday, announced as “an update on the the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic, including rental and business assistance, and vaccine distribution.” It’ll be streamed by TVW, but no direct link yet.

VACCINATION SITUATION: That was the main topic during today’s weekly briefing by state health officials. The state’s periodic update on the vaccination situation is here. Key excerpt: “As of Feb. 6, more than 940,000 doses of vaccine have been given across the state, which is nearly 80% of the 1,195,207 doses that have been delivered to our providers and long-term care programs. Washington is currently averaging 26,857 vaccine doses given each day.” Also:

Supply from the federal government continues to be our greatest challenge. This week our providers requested more than 440,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 281,100 first doses and 165,750 second doses. In all, we received just over 200,000 doses from the federal government, which is less than half. Although doses are not where we would like them to be right now, we are optimistic about the future. We have been told by the federal government that allocations for both Pfizer and Moderna will increase in the coming weeks and months.

They’re also hopeful the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get authorization. And one last note – the state has for the first time “received a 3-week allocation forecast from the federal government” – which, even if doses are fewer than hoped for, will enable better planning. And they briefly mentioned some pharmacies in the state getting some vaccine as part of a separate federal allotment.

STORM PREPS: At a city briefing today looking ahead to the potential snowstorm(s), Mayor Durkan said that plowing plans include prioritizing COVID-19 testing sites.

SHELTER CASE: Also noted in our weather coverage, West Seattle is without an emergency shelter in the cold weather because a COVID case at the WS Veterans Center shelter has forced it to temporarily close.

